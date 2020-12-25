Jim Ross explains why he dislikes intergender wrestling

While intergender wrestling is arguably more popular than ever, not everyone is a fan of men facing women. Jim Ross is among those who has not shied away from giving his honest thoughts on the subject. The WWE legend and AEW commentator has admitted that he may be too set in his ways, but he does not like intergender matches.

At the start of 2020, Tessa Blanchard became the first female wrestler to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Another notable intergender wrestling moment this year came when Randy Orton hit Beth Phoenix with an RKO on RAW.

This week’s Grilling JR podcast focused on Chyna, who regularly faced male Superstars during her WWE career. Jim Ross said he did not like intergender wrestling during Chyna’s era and he is still not keen on it in 2020.

"I’m maybe too set in my ways too, I’ll admit that, I’m trying to be honest, but I’ve never been able to get over that hump," said Jim Ross. "I know that’s gonna p*** off Tessa Blanchard fans and other fans, and it’s no disrespect to any of those women. It’s just a function of… I don’t think men should wrestle women either."

Ross also made it clear that he did not like the fact that Chyna won WWE’s secondary men’s title, the Intercontinental Championship.

Jim Ross believes wrestling should be "a real sporting endeavor"

Jim Ross has had to embrace the entertainment side of pro wrestling

Jim Carrey portrayed Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film Man on the Moon. Kaufman, who competed in over 400 matches against women between 1979 and 1983, declared himself the Intergender Wrestling Champion.

Jim Ross said wrestling “ain’t Jim Carrey, the Intergender Champion on The Tonight Show.” He added that wrestling is becoming too far removed from being a real sporting endeavor, which is what he believes it should be.

