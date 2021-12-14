AEW's Jim Ross gives an update on skin cancer treatment

AEW commentator and pro wrestling icon Jim Ross received his skin cancer diagnosis on the 23rd of October this year. Since then, Ross has been updating fans about his condition via social media. The legendary commentator has been posting photos of his treatment and offering encouraging captions to fans. Selfies have been few but Jim Ross finally showed off his face again, posting a healthy picture on Twitter. Using his signature dry humor, Jim Ross also let fans know that he has successfully undergone his eleventh skin cancer treatment.

"Skin Cancer treatment #11 is done! Radiation burns aren't pleasant. #LFG *cowboy emoji*," Ross tweeted.

The last few years have been terribly difficult for Ross. In 2017, he tragically lost his wife, Jan, after she sustained fatal injuries from a car accident. Following this, in 2018, Ross underwent eye surgery that affected his eyesight in one eye.

Naturally, fans were worried when Ross broke the news about his cancer diagnosis. Being able to update fans daily is a good sign that he's fighting the good fight and, hopefully, winning this important battle.

AEW commentary feels empty without Jim Ross

Jim Ross signed with AEW on April 3rd, 2019. Since then, his iconic voice has become a staple of AEW production.

Hearing an AEW show begin without Ross beside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur is something fans will have to get used to until he recovers. But until his return, fans will likely get to hear Taz in his place, cheering for the bad guys. Jim Ross is known for his angry rants towards the heels of wrestling, especially MJF in AEW.

Until Jim Ross returns, fans will have to put up with the bad guys not getting scolded for their heinous actions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Jim Ross a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back at the commentator's table really soon.

Edited by Genci Papraniku