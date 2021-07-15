Jim Ross heaps praise on AEW's Ethan Page and Darby Allin

AEW announcer Jim Ross has been an exceptional asset to the world of professional wrestling. His wealth of experience is unmatched and he has seen it all in the pro-wrestling.

During last week's AEW Road Rager, JR did a sit-down interview with Darby Allin and Ethan Page.

JR is widely regarded as one of the best eyes for talent in the business, along with being a great voice in commentary.

On his podcast Grilliing JR, Jim Ross was all praise for 'All Ego' Ethan Page and Darby Allin. He spoke about Allin's creativity and the pride AEW takes in him being a homegrown star. JR made a bold claim, stating former IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page will be a big-time star in AEW, alluding to his look, ability and attitude as the reasons for why he thinks so.

This is what the legendary commentator said:

Darby is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favorites to talk to. Darby is very creative. He comes up with a lot of his own material, shall we say. He’s one of our homegrown guys that we take pride in; he and Jungle Boy Jack Perry, for example. Nobody should sleep on Ethan Page. He’s going to be a big-time player. He’s doing really well. (H/T: SEScoops)

Ethan Page certainly possesses a lot of the tools necessary for becoming a top star. His in-ring work is great, he's believable on the mic and is naturally charismatic. It remains to be seen if JR's prediction comes out to be true or not.

Ethan Page and Darby Allin set for coffin match at AEW Fyter Fest

Ethan Page and Darby Alln

Darby Allin and Ethan Page have a history dating back to their time at EVOLVE. Currently in AEW, both have crossed paths yet again and are set to collide in a coffin match, the first ever in AEW, on Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest.

.@OfficialEGO said he wants to be the "Final nail in @DabyAllin's Coffin!" TONIGHT LIVE from @HEBCenter in AUSTIN at #AEWFyterFest Night 1 he gets his chance in #AEW's 1st Ever Coffin Match versus @DarbyAllin!



WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT & every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Gwg8Gvwrea — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2021

The match has built up extremely well with both men's thoughts and intentions being made clear over the last few weeks. Theirs is one of the most personal rivalries in AEW and fans are surely in for a thrilling contest.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Daniel Wood