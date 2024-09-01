Jim Ross issues a warning about Ricochet after the former WWE star joins AEW

Jim Ross has seen many wrestlers come and go in AEW. Recently, the veteran warned about Ricochet, who made his debut at All In 2024.

After weeks of speculation, Ricochet finally made his much-anticipated debut at AEW All In by participating in the Casino Gauntlet match. The high flyer got to show a glimpse of his best self even though he did not walk away the victor. However, this has gotten fans more excited at the possible dream matches that could happen. However, Jim Ross is a bit cautious about him.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE veteran cautioned that AEW should wait for the high flyer to get over with the fans and differentiate himself from the rest of the roster instead of trying to rush his progress.

Trending

"I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his [Ricochet] progress," Ross said. "I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots that it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys." [H/T ComicBook.com]

Ricochet believes moving to AEW was the right decision

Despite being a fan favorite, Ricochet's growth in the WWE stagnated in the past year. The former Intercontinental Champion chose to let his contract expire instead of renewing and it looks like he has no regrets about this decision.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The One and Only mentioned that the move from WWE to AEW was a big decision but it was the right one.

"I just saw what AEW was doing. I saw the guys and girls over there and what they were doing, and it just seemed so fun. You want to be a part of it. Now that I’m able to and able to be a part of it and hopefully help move it forward into the next, generation is going to be awesome. So, as hard of a decision as it was, I knew it was the right decision."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the highflyer's career grows under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback