Jim Ross left stunned as Kenny Omega is ambushed by returning faction on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega was viciously ambushed by Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita on tonight's episode of Dynamite. That vicious assault all but confirmed reports of a mixed tag team match between Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Takeshita at the upcoming AEW All In event in London.

Kenny was speaking to Jim Ross, with the two reminiscing about Omega winning his first AEW World title alongside Don Callis. JR alluded to Don pushing Omega’s buttons over the last couple of weeks, and that had Kenny talking.

Omega went on to say that Callis, whom he referred to as ‘Uncle Don,’ was the friend of his real uncle, ‘Uncle Larry,’ and that regardless of the events during his childhood, Callis was always there.

JR went on to say that Callis is the uncle that stabbed him in the head with a screwdriver, to which Kenny Omega declared that you can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family. Callis then showed up and said that Kenny had so many insecurities that AEW might need a three-hour special.

As Kenny Omega got up to confront him, he was attacked from behind by Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita. The trio went on to brutalize the former AEW World Champion as the helpless Jim Ross looked on.

