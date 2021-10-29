WWE Hall of Famer names MJF and six others as AEW's future stars

Legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross named MJF and six others as AEW's future stars, with the others being Adam Cole, Hangman Adam Page, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page.

Jim Ross, currently in AEW, named MJF and co. as people who could be at the top of the AEW food chain in the future. While speaking on Grilling JR, here's what Jim Ross said:

"I could see Adam Cole be one of those guys; smart kid, got a great mind for the business, he's young, he's healthy. MJF, without a doubt, he's got a terrific wrestling mind, he knows how to be annoying. He's very easy to dislike, which is the greatest trait a wrestling villain can have. I have great confidence he's gonna be a star for years to come, and a big one. I like Adam Page."

"I think Jungle Boy Jack Perry is gonna be one of our leaders, one of our stars in the long-term future. Darby Allin is over. Somehow, someway, he's a strange enigma like Jeff Hardy was. So those guys. I like two fellows, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, both those guys. Both have championships written all over them," Jim Ross said.

MJF vs. Darby Allin was made official for Full Gear at AEW Dynamite

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting ambushed MJF, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow as Darby Allin returned after weeks of absence. Sting and Allin sent MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle running.

The face-painted star challenged The Salt of the Earth to a match at Full Gear, which MJF seemingly accepted.

MJF and Darby Allin are two of the most talented young performers in AEW, and the clash of their styles and characters makes this matchup a mouthwatering one. The match is highly unpredictable as both men would benefit greatly from a win.

MJF's last big feud ended in defeat against Chris Jericho, but he bounced back at AEW Grand Slam to defeat Brian Pillman Jr. A victory over the former TNT Champion at Full Gear will further establish MJF as the future of AEW.

