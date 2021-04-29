Jim Ross opens up about the usage of blood in AEW

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross recently discussed the approach AEW has towards using blood in their matches. Ross believes blood must come into play only when it serves the story well.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, he explained that AEW has been careful with its use of blood and doesn't overuse it to undermine the impact.

JR brought up the Lights Out Match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker from a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite as an example. He stated that fans were genuinely shocked to see blood in the bout, but the violence in the match sold the animosity between the two athletes well.

“It’s like the – I would suggest to you the match we had on AEW, several weeks ago now, with Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, that the use of blood in that women’s match was a shock. And got people talking and mostly in a good way. It exhibited and demonstrated the violence and the aggression that both women had. If we did that every week it would mean nothing." said JR (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Indeed, AEW rarely shies away from producing 'blood-soaked' matches, but they only do it when the story and rivalry demand it.

AEW's most memorable matches were violent

Apart from the clash between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, AEW has also produced a few other classics that used blood to sell the nature of the rivalry.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes wrestled a highly emotional match at Double or Nothing 2019, which saw the two men drenched in red by the end.

ALL.OUT.VIOLENCE

Moxley vs Omega in a Lights Out Match at #AEWFullGear



Full Gear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TOMORROW, and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/6idp3GJeFg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2019

Arch-rivals AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley have wrestled twice in brutal and uncomfortable matches. One was at AEW: Full Gear 2019 and the other was at AEW: Revolution 2021.

Do you agree with JR? Or do you think AEW should tone down on showing blood on-screen? Let us know your thoughts.