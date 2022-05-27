"That's some smart wrestling" – Jim Ross praises WWE Legend's groundbreaking finishing move

AEW commentator and wrestling veteran Jim Ross commented on Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' finishing maneuver, the DDT.

While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, the Hall of Famer briefly recalled how Roberts has been doing the DDT forever. He claimed it was one of the most dominant finishing moves.

Ross praised Roberts for using the DDT the right way and always protecting it. The former WWE commentator said:

"Jake seems like he's been doing the DDT forever. I don't remember him not doing it, quite frankly. It's such a dominant finishing move and stretching the point, it was a finishing move. It wasn't a transition spot, it wasn't a false finish spot. When you get caught with the DDT, you lost. To me, I think that's some smart wrestling and Jake protected that finish, and he did it the right way." (from 0:26 to 1:00)

Check out Jim Ross' comments on Jake 'The Snake' Roberts DDT finisher:

GrillingJR @JrGrilling



When



: JAKE ROBERTS is available for ad-free access only on "It wasn't a transition spot. It wasn't a false finish spot. When you got caught with the DDT, you lost."When @JakeSnakeDDT hit his finisher, it wasn't a transition. It was THE END. #GrillingJR : JAKE ROBERTS is available for ad-free access only on AdFreeShows.com "It wasn't a transition spot. It wasn't a false finish spot. When you got caught with the DDT, you lost."When @JakeSnakeDDT hit his finisher, it wasn't a transition. It was THE END.#GrillingJR: JAKE ROBERTS is available for ad-free access only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/xlOF13tkFr

Jim Ross recently spoke about Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' health

Over the years, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has struggled with his health. However, the WWE Hall of Famer is going strong in AEW in his current position as Lance Archer's manager.

Jim Ross spoke on the Grilling JR podcast about Roberts' health:

"I said some stuff about Jake’s health and his breathing issues and he denies as sickly as I portrayed him to be. Maybe he’s right, he’d know better than me."

JR added that Roberts' health has been a challenging issue for him but wasn't looking to cause any trouble by spreading potential misinformation:

"But I know that his health has been challenging, he’s got a breathing machine, oxygen he carries with him and to me, that’s not normal but he’s dealing with it. He’s under great doctor’s care and I didn’t want to start some bullsh*t about Jake because it might affect his bookings.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Since then, Roberts made his AEW debut in 2019 and has been working closely with The Murderhawk Monster.

Please credit the Grilling JR and H/T Sportskeeda if you use any above quotes.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh