WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker's historic steel cage match on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa became the new AEW Women's World Champion in a historic Steel Cage Match. After her victory over Britt Baker, Jim Ross, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter to reflect on the match.

Rosa and Baker had an incredible match at AEW St. Patrick's Day Slam. The closing stages of their title match saw Baker trying to lock in the lockjaw, but La Mera Mera slammed her opponent on thumbtacks to secure the win.

After St. Patrick's Day Slam, Jim Ross tweeted he's incredibly proud of both women. JR said the AEW roster is at the top of their game:

Thunder Rosa earned another title shot after failing to win at AEW Revolution 2022

At AEW Revolution 2022, Thunder Rosa failed to dethrone Britt Baker. After interference from Jamie Hayter and Rebel, Baker defeated her arch-rival to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

However, Rosa earned another opportunity after beating Leyla Hirsch on Dynamite to become the #1 contender. Hirsch herself was victorious over Statlander at Revolution 2022.

Thunder Rosa's win at St. Patrick's Day Slam means Britt Baker's reign has ended after 290 days. The now-former champion defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 to win the title. Baker is the second longest-reigning women's champion in AEW history.

