"I care too much sometimes" - Jim Ross discusses recent commentary error on AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross discussed a small error he made on AEW Dynamite on a recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast.

While saying Malakai Black's name on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, JR took a brief pause just to make sure he didn't make a mistake. This was made note of online by fans who have been very critical of JR's commentary as of late, despite him delivering more often than not:

"I did overreact. I think it’s because I care too much sometimes. I really do. If I’m going to be called down by some geek on Twitter, have at it, folks. Think about everything, think about the big picture, think about my motivation for saying that was one of the most special nights in my career. It’s just a pleasure to be there, and I’m getting better. I hope working with these two announcers I had never worked with before, you’ve got three play-by-play guys at one table and somebody’s got to lead. It’s inevitable, it’s what you do, so all I can do is work my ass off and try to improve my game. I’ll never stop trying to improve my game, but you’re exactly right, I think I do care a little more than I need to. That’s a good catch because I caught it too, I stopped mid-f***ing sentence. Just because you hear the barbarians at the gate," Jim Ross said. [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

Jim Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the wrestling industry

Jim Ross has been calling wrestling matches for over 40 years. His legacy is unmatched when it comes to announcing in the professional wrestling industry. Throughout his career, Jim Ross has also been of great service backstage, where he has provided insight to wrestlers. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Jim Ross further etched his name in history when he signed a three-year deal with AEW in April 2019. He has since been a regular commentator for pay-per-views and weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite.

Jim Ross has proven to be a valuable addition to the team as a familiar voice that could draw lapsed wrestling fans into a new alternative.

What do you think of Ross' recent comments regarding his error on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

