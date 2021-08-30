Jim Ross responds to reports of him transitioning from AEW as a full-time commentator

Jim Ross has responded to reports suggesting he might be stepping away from full-time commentary in AEW.

Taking to Twitter, the All Elite Wrestling commentator quoted a tweet, claiming the report was news to him. Hence, JR made it clear he isn't stepping away as a full-time commentator from AEW after all.

Recent rumors suggested that Jim Ross could be on his way to transitioning from his full-time role as an AEW commentator. However, he would still call the big matches and events for the promotion.

As it turns out, none of those rumors are true and JR himself has addressed the situation.

Here's what Jim Ross tweeted out in response to the report claiming that he might be done as a full-time commentator in AEW:

Jim Ross has been the leading voice of AEW since the promotion's inception. Back in 2019, he signed a three-year deal with the promotion. So fans will have the opportunity to listen to him call big matches for a little longer. It is also likely that JR will sign a new deal with the promotion.

According to F4WOnline, Tony Khan has confirmed that rumors of Jim Ross being removed as a full-time AEW commentator are inaccurate.

Jim Ross will be calling some of the biggest AEW events throughout the remainder of 2021

Jim Ross will be in charge of calling the upcoming big AEW shows that fans are waiting for. He will be in charge of calling the upcoming All Out pay-per-view alongside both his usual broadcast partners Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Meaning, JR and co. will also be calling CM Punk's first match back in the pro wrestling business since 2014. The rest of the All Out card featuring Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, and Kenny Omega, will also be called by Ross and his team.

Having served as the primary commentator for WWE for years, Jim Ross is now leading the AEW commentary booth right from the front.

Edited by Rohit Mishra