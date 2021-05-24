"Next big thing" - Jim Ross reveals which AEW star will be the company's next breakout star

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently gave his take on the AEW star who could be the "next big thing" in the company.

Jim Ross is one of the most iconic commentators in pro wrestling history. In his multiple decades in the business, Ross has worked for a number of top promotions including WWE, WCW, NJPW and currently AEW.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Jim Ross opened up about the youthful AEW roster. The legendary commentator had a lot of praise for the young AEW stars. JR also picked one young AEW star, who he would be the company's next breakout star:

"It's heavy on wrestling and I love that. Maybe it's my age or what have you been... I like comedy but I like comedy done by people who are good at it. Our guys came here to wrestle and I'm glad that that's what we do and do very well. I'm so proud of these kids. The mix of all these guys, Sammy Guevara, MJF, all these guys... Jungle Boy, Wardlow. I look at Wardlow and I go back every generation I've been in, seventies onward, there's not a booker that I ever worked for who would not have embraced and loved having Wardlow on the roster. I believe, it's not where Tony Khan sits, that's not the way I work but in my opinion Wardlow could be our next big thing here. Great attitude, smart, polite, has integrity, character."

Jim Ross on his experience working in AEW

Later in the interview, Jim Ross also discussed how he loved working with the young talent on the AEW roster.

JR also noted that he was in a dark place when his wife Jen passed away in an accident. He said that his work in AEW had helped him out of the tough place he was in mentally:

"I love being around those kids. For me, being the oldest guy on the roster, I love them. I love the position I'm in. I'm uncle JR to a lot of them. Good ol' JR to some of them. To the ones that know me a long time like Chris Jericho, I'm still Jim. He may be the only guy in the whole damn company that calls me Jim. I'm living my dream. After Jan got killed, I was in a really tough spot. I was lost and I was alone. She and I had no children and my other two children were grown, their own life and everything. I was in a lot of isolation and I realized this is not good for me."

"It's been a really good run for me. I told Tony, "I'm not so sure you didn't just save my life" because I had lost my will to do anything. I didn't want to shave. I didn't want to go outside."

Jim Ross is part of the commentary team on AEW Dynamite along with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.