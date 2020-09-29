Jim Ross reveals when we can see AEW host shows outside Jacksonville again

In a recent episode of Grillin JR, WWE legend and current AEW employee Jim Ross discussed the recent Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz as well as when we could see AEW host shows outside Jacksonville again.

High praise from the one and only @RealMickFoley and boy is it deserved 👏 pic.twitter.com/pLWwr2TpRa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 17, 2020

Regarding the Parking Lot Fight, Jim Ross praised both teams for their performance, calling it one of the "most amazing performances" he's seen in a while:

People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one of the most amazing performances I had called in a long, long time,. The courage those dudes showed was extraordinary. They were bleeding from places you normally don't see a pro wrestler bleed. You don't get taught in wrestling school or the indies to learn to survive in that environment.

JR went on to add that matches like the Parking Lot Fight was what AEW was all about, giving wrestlers a chance to get over and show fans what they are capable of:

I thought those kids did a hell of a job, [and they] really impressed me. It kind of underscores what the company is about - young guys looking for their break, looking to create their legacy, get over, sell merch, and increase their lot in AEW. The effort is always there for us. One thing that I think any fan can say is that those guys and gals at AEW are going to give you effort, they're going to give you their money's worth. To me, that's worth a lot. H/T: WrestlingINC

Jim Ross on when AEW can be expected to host shows outside Jacksonville agan

Ain't no better feeling than getting praised from the ones who paved the way.



Cheers sir 🙏🏼 https://t.co/XlwybUrg7I — Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz (@Ortiz_Powerful) September 17, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, AEW has been hosting all their shows at Daily's Place in Jacksonville recently. During the interview, Jim Ross was asked about when we can expect to see AEW back out on the road again. Jim Ross said that unfortunately he expects AEW to be in Jacksonville for the near future:

Advertisement

There's no telling when we're going to go back on the road. I'm expecting AEW to stay in Jacksonville. I don't even want to say we might get back [to having fans] the 1st of [January]. You can say that if you want to, but it's an empty promise. We don't know. H/T: WrestlingINC

You can listen to Grillin JR HERE.