Jim Ross reveals promise he made to Brodie Lee Jr.

Jim Ross has revealed that he has made a deal with Brodie Lee Jr. to commentate on his first official title match as a wrestler.

AEW signed eight-year-old Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract following the passing of his father, Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee), at the age of 41. The wrestling world has paid its respects to Brodie Lee over the last few days, while AEW held a tribute show for him on this week’s Dynamite.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he recently made the promise to Brodie Lee Jr. at a Jacksonville Jaguars game.

"I was with him on Sunday at the Jags game," Ross said. "We hugged and talked and I made him a deal that when he wrestles for his first title that I will announce the match. It’s just me and I wanted to make him happy, and he thought that was the coolest deal, boy. Apparently his dad had said nice things about me and my work or whatever and the little boy remembered it and thought it was pretty cool."

AEW President Tony Khan presented Brodie Lee Jr. with the AEW TNT Championship at the end of the Brodie Lee tribute show. Brodie Lee’s son also hit MJF with a kendo stick during the episode.

