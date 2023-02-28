Jim Ross reveals WWE didn't "totally trust" 22-time champion for a heel run in the company

Former WWE and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed that the company never fully trusted former world champion Jeff Hardy to take on a heel role, citing his personal issues as a factor.

Jeff Hardy first captured the WWE Championship at Armageddon 2008 by defeating Edge and Triple H. The Charismatic Enigma has had a prosperous wrestling career where he won the WWE Tag Team Titles eight times. He is also a two-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment.

On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Jeff Hardy's potential to play a heel character and why WWE never fully committed to the idea.

Ross said that Hardy's popularity as a merchandise seller may have been a factor, but he also raised concerns about his reliability.

“I don’t know if he’s too big [of a merch mover]. I think maybe, my guess on this question would be another one with reliability issues. How far do you go with someone that you don’t totally trust?” Ross said. [H/T - Sescoops]

Jim Ross talks about WWE showing faith in Jeff Hardy

In 2002, World Wrestling Entertainment attempted to demonstrate their trust in Jeff Hardy and encourage him to address his personal issues by giving him a prominent feud with The Undertaker. Their ladder match on an episode of RAW that year is still considered one of the best matches in the show's history.

During the same episode of Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his appreciation for Jeff Hardy's in-ring abilities.

“He’s one of my favorite talents to call matches for. I remember the match that he and Taker had. I said something like climb the ladder and make yourself famous or something to that effect. And I just admired his work so much, I adored it." [H/T - Sescoops]

Hardy joined AEW in 2022 to team up with his brother Matt Hardy. However, he was later suspended by the company after a DUI charge against him. It remains to be seen when he will return to action.

What are your thoughts on Hardy's AEW run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

