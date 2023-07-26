Jim Ross sends a message to absent female AEW star - "Love ya Sooner girl!"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has a heartfelt message for an AEW star who has been absent from TV for months now.

It is no secret that the AEW has struggled a lot to provide all their talent with proper TV time to shine. Taking this into consideration, the company announced a Saturday weekly show, "Collision," last month along with Dynamite and Rampage.

However, there are still some talents who have been absent from TV for quite some time now. One such star is Rebel (aka Tanea Brooks), who is popularly known for her appearances alongside Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The last time Rebel was seen on TV was in February 2023.

Meanwhile, the absent star shared some pictures of her along with an inspiring message:

"It’s never too late to reinvent yourself. Fall in love at 50. Learn to dance at 60. Start a new life at 70. Stop saying you can’t. You can and you should. Dreams don’t have an expiration."

Interestingly, legendary announcer Jim Ross took notice of the tweet and reacted with a lovely message to Rebel:

"Love ya Sooner girl!," JR tweeted.

Jim Ross' health update and the potential date of his AEW return

It can't be denied that Jim Ross has been an asset for AEW ever since he joined the promotion. He brought his experience and legendary style to the commentary team, which is beloved by fans.

However, JR was last seen on the debut episode of AEW Collision. He suffered a concussion ahead of the show but still managed to broadcast the entire episode. Nonetheless, he took some time off after that due to health concerns and recently provided an update on his health on the Grilling JR podcast:

"I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff." [H/T Fightful]

Moreover, JR also assured fans that no one wants to go back to work in AEW more than him, further stating he will return sooner rather than later after all the health concerns get resolved.

Do you miss JR's commentary on AEW every week? Let us know in the comments section below.

