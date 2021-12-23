"My doctors are pleased with where we are" - Jim Ross shares another update on his skin cancer treatment

Jim Ross has updated fans on his skin cancer treatment journey again today. Ross has been undergoing chemotherapy since October this year.

According to his Tweet, his doctors are happy with his progress and he has only four treatments left.

Due to the graphic nature of the imagery, we can't post the Tweet here. But you can find it here via this link.

"Skin Cancer treatment #18 DONE! My doctors are pleased with where we are. Looks like beef jerky. No treatment Thursday…resume Friday…the final four is coming! *cowboy emoji*" - Ross Tweeted

Jim Ross has a flock of fans supporting him, and this has been important after the past five years which have been difficult for him. Ross lost his wife in 2017 and damaged his eye the following year.

While Ross has had a difficult couple of years, he also joined AEW after leaving WWE behind. AEW has been called the home of Pro-Wrestling by some wrestlers it has been amazing for Jim Ross to work there.

Will AEW renew Jim Ross' contract once it expires in 2022?

Jim Ross will be turning 70 on the 3rd of January, and with health complications he might not be able to continue functioning at his best. Regardless, Ross is the voice of professional wrestling and even though he's been picking up in years, there are few who have the passion for wrestling he has.

AEW will likely extend his contract once the date nears, just as they extended Jake the Snake's contract back in September. Jim Ross might never have been an in-ring performer, but there's nobody who can tell a story like he does. While AEW's story is still unfolding, Jim Ross is needed on commentary to keep the spirit of pro-wresting alive.

