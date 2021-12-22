"Looking rugged….sore as Hell…5 treatments left." - Jim Ross shares update on skin cancer treatment

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since late October 2021. While Ross has been undergoing chemo-therapy, he's been sharing his journey with fans and keeping us updated.

He is currently at his 17th treatment, with only 5 left to go. Now in the later stages of treatment, his skin has begun to react to it.

Due to the graphic nature of the Tweet, we can't post all of it here. But you can find it here via this link.

"#17 done! Looking rugged….sore as Hell…5 treatments left. Really appreciate all the support. It means a lot. *praying hands emoji**cowboy emoji*", Ross tweeted.

While Jim Ross is slowly recovering from chemotherapy, he is still continuing his podcast. Ross is keeping busy, so even without indication we would know he's doing well. After the last few years, Jim Ross deserves a break and hopefully he can experience it post-chemo treatment.

Jim Ross is a true legend of professional wrestling and the voice of more than one era.

AEW has a younger fanbase, and because of that, many might not realize that Ross has been working on commentary since the '70s. He made a few stops on his way to fame as part of pro wrestling's most famous broadcasting duo.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler together were the voices of WWE's Attitude Era as well as the Ruthless Aggression. Nearly all of that golden and unforgettable time included Ross on commentary, such as Mick Foley being thrown off the top of a steel cage. While he never wrestled, Ross has a love for the industry that can't be matched by many.

This love for wrestling naturally found its way into AEW, like most wrestlers who love professional wrestling.

Hopefully, Good Ol' JR recovers in time for the next AEW championship change. Even with excellent stand-ins, the show isn't the same without Ross. It just doesn't feel like a true title switch without Jim Ross shouting: ""Bah Gawd!" after an astounding pinfall.

