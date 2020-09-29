Jim Ross talks about AEW starting to tour again; competing with NBA

Jim Ross on his recent episode of Grilling JR Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) talked about AEW, the plans that AEW has for travelling again, and also the recent street fight that took place between Santana and Ortiz and The Best Friends in the Parking Lot Brawl.

.@SexyChuckieT isn't playing around!

This week on Dynamite it's @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful vs. Best Friends in a PARKING LOT FIGHT!



WATCH the full video here ➡️ https://t.co/C1axix7ti4 pic.twitter.com/ACVx3F5xyA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2020

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Jim Ross and find out what Ross had to say about signing with AEW and more.

Jim Ross on AEW's plans for competing with NBA

Jim Ross talked about AEW's current plans for travelling and touring the country again. Ross said that he did not want to make any promises at the moment as there was no way to be sure when things would be back to normal.

Jim Ross also talked more about AEW's deal with TNT and how they had been given a three-year deal during which he felt that AEW was going to be competitive with the NBA.

Advertisement

"There's no telling when we're going to go back on the road. I'm expecting AEW to stay in Jacksonville. I don't even want to say we might get back [to having fans] the 1st of [January]. You can say that if you want to, but it's an empty promise. We don't know."

"I'm glad AEW got a 3 year deal. We're doing numbers on TNT that are very competitive, if not exceeding, the NBA. I think we're in good company there. I think we're on the best network for us. They're very proud of our productivity so far. Our job is to get better every week and try and build our audience."

Jim Ross went on to praise the parking lot brawl that took place in AEW two weeks back when Santana and Ortiz faced The Best Friends.

"People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one of the most amazing performances I had called in a long, long time. The courage those dudes showed was extraordinary. They were bleeding from places you normally don't see a pro wrestler bleed. You don't get taught in wrestling school or the indies to learn to survive in that environment.