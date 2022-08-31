"Keeping it to themselves" - Jim Ross makes bold prediction ahead of AEW All Out, teases multiple surprises

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has hailed the unpredictability of AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All Out.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 4 2022. The show has several big contests lined up, including the inaugural trios title match, a Casino Ladder match, and a TBD world title match. However, people are far more impressed with the matches that have been announced for WWE's NXT Worlds Collide, which is taking place on the same day.

According to reports from PWInsider, Triple H has planned a masterstroke with the NXT event to fire shots at AEW President Tony Khan. With the rivalry gaining momentum on social media, the Jacksonville-based promotion's talent relations executive, Jim Ross, spoke in a bid to hype up their pay-per-view.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, he showered praise on Tony Khan for his creative prowess.

“Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it’s hard to predict what’s going to come out of the mind of Tony Khan. I say that in a positive way, because as a broadcaster, when things get too predictable, it’s not fun. I will say I’m having a blast because I love trying to keep up with it.” (H/T - SEScoops)

He also promised that the AEW event would be filled with unpredictable moments.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be unpredictable and I can promise you, if anybody knows what’s going to happen, they’re keeping it to themselves, which i think is beautiful.” (H/T - SEScoops)

Jim Ross elaborated on finding the perfect storyline

The 70-year-old did not stop praising Tony Khan for nailing the art of finding perfect storylines.

In the same podcast, Jim Ross stated that the AEW President has done well to get everyone talking about the pay-per-view.

“It’s very challenging to do, because there are so many right ways to address these storylines. You have your favorite. If you’re a Moxley guy, you’re a punk guy, whatever the case may be, that’s cool and that’s your prerogative. But man oh man, it’s hard to keep up with whats going on. It makes you think and you hit the key thing, everybody’s talking. That’s a good thing. Everybody’s talking.” (H/T - SEScoops)

All Out will be AEW's biggest show of the year and will take place in Chicago. Do you think it can overshadow WWE's NXT Worlds Collide? Sound off in the comments section below!

