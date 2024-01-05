Jim Ross thinks AEW's "Undisputed Kingdom" faction member will be a breakout singles star

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross feels a former TNT Champion in a newly formed AEW faction is bound to become a breakout singles star as time goes on.

The star in question is none other than Wardlow. The former TNT Champion has been with the company for a long time now and has gained prominence through his amazing work. However, he never really reached the peak that many believe he has always been destined for.

Meanwhile, Wardlow is one of the assailants in the newly formed AEW faction, "Undisputed Kingdom," led by Adam Cole, who revealed himself as The Devil. In their first promo, Cole also seemingly teased a potential future Wardlow face turn.

WWE Hall of Famer and the legendary All Elite announcer Jim Ross thinks that Mr. Mayhem would be a breakout singles star as the faction progresses. Speaking on Grilling JR recently, he said:

"You know when that reveal was done, because of his hair I guess I didn't recognize Wardlow, and Wardlow in that group was impressive. So you got to wonder okay of all without getting too premature, you got to wonder who's going separate paths from the pack and spin out as a singles star. Wardlow would get my money but we'll see how it works out but it's a good opportunity to establish another faction and I'm optimistic." [From 06:30 to 07:07]

Jim Ross shares his opinion on the new AEW faction

The new AEW faction Undisputed Kingdom surely looks promising.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shares his opinion on the new group:

"I was good with it, all those guys, they all need to be booked, they all need to be utilized. So that's where we are, so what you got there? You got five guys, that are all important to the company. They haven't had any strong, I don't wanna say direction but they haven't had an identity. So it gives five guys right there an opportunity to quote-unquote get over and they all deserve opportunities, so run with the ball fellas, that's what you gotta do. [From 05:47 to 06:29]

Meanwhile, the new faction continues to feud with multiple stars and only time will tell what's the next direction for Adam Cole and company going forward.

