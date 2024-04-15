Jim Ross weighs in on Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

The news of Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 has been making waves throughout the wrestling world. The Tribal Chief lost the title after 1316 days.

Jim Ross, who is a very close ally to The American Nightmare has now weighed in on what this result means to him and how the story unfolded between the two top stars. Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross stated that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns told a great story. He added that he was happy for Rhodes.

“I thought the match was really good. Solid. Told a great story. Because I was expecting what the end was going to be, like many people. If you thought that, you were right as well as I was. They were booked into a corner. They had to switch the titles or it would have upset a lot of apple carts. I am happy for him. He is going to make a lot of money.” [1:05 - 1:32]

He then went on to say how The American Nightmare is just an overall great asset for WWE.

“He is a great addition to the team there at WWE and I am happy for him.” [2:23 - 2:30]

Cody Rhodes sends out a message after winning the WWE title

Cody Rhodes is a great talker and is known to keep the fans engaged when on the mic. He is doing the same on social media too.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who is known to be very active on X/Twitter, replied to a fan and said that despite all the naysayers, he overcame the challenge. He also said that despite them being fans of Roman Reigns, he still loves them.

"😂 The build to Mania’ was such an intense ride and the bloodline stans challenged me. I met that challenge - so in my own way I got love for them," he wrote.

As he embarks on a new journey, it will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes defends the title in the near future. His first challenger will be determined next week on SmackDown.

