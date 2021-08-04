"I didn’t even know I said it"- Jim Ross on famous 'WWE Dynamite' botch in AEW

AEW announcer Jim Ross claims he never realized he said 'WWE Dynamite' during AEW Dynamite's closing moments until he reached his trailer.

AEW Dynamite aired a video package during its final episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Just as the show was going off air, Jim Ross inadvertently called AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite'.

Social media was flooded with memes while some had great fun mocking the incident. However, Jim Ross, while speaking to Brandon Marcello, revealed that he was completely unaware of his error until he got back to his trailer. H/T: PostWrestling

"Sometimes you don’t even know why you said something. I had said something the other night about WWE on AEW TV, caused a big hysteria and I didn’t even — and this is honest to God truth; I didn’t even know I said it until I got to my little trailer, dressing trailer and of course I had a welcoming party. ‘Why did you say that?’ ‘Say what?’ So and of course the internet went crazy, so, whatever. It’s just human error man. I’m out there having fun and busting my ass and I’m hopeful that I say the right things occasionally so, we’ll see how it works out," Jim Ross said.

Jim Ross says errors can happen during live announcing

Jim Ross cited the ongoing Olympics when making his point that errors during commentary are part and parcel of the game, especially during live events. JR referred to Olympics announcers mispronouncing names and misidentifying people to drive his point home.

"I’m enjoying what I’m doing to be honest with you and I hope my work holds up. You know sometimes I screw up. You’re doing it live without a net, I get that. It’s just human error. It’s funny, I’ve been watching a lot of the Olympics, I’ve heard guys mispronounce names, misidentify people and that’s what you get sometimes. So, I’m happy. That’s the great thing about it, I’m happy and I’m doing what I love to do," JR said.

Jim Ross is correct in what he says, and a single botch cannot grow to define the career of a man who has become the voice of many a generation.

What did you make of Jim Ross' infamous botch on AEW Dynamite? Do you think that silly things like this can be overlooked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

