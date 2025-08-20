  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jinder Mahal breaks silence on past controversy with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Jinder Mahal breaks silence on past controversy with AEW CEO Tony Khan

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 20, 2025 14:48 GMT
Jinder Mahal left WWE in 2024. (Image via WWE.com)
Jinder Mahal left WWE in 2024 (Image via wwe.com)

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently broke his silence about a tweet shared by AEW President Tony Khan in 2024. The post was about Mahal's appearance on RAW, where he faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ad

Alluding to the title match, Tony Khan drew a comparison between All Elite Wrestling and WWE in his tweet. He called out fans' double standards after they questioned Hook's title opportunity against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite around the same time, but were seemingly silent about Jinder Mahal's match.

Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, was asked about the matter during an interview with TMZ Sports. The Modern Day Maharaja said that he didn't take issue with Khan's tweet. He added that the post proved to be good for both promotions, as it created buzz regarding the surrounding his and Hook's title matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was good for me, it was good for WWE. It was good for my title match with Seth, and it was good for AEW, and good for Hook’s match with Samoa Joe. He was getting a title shot against Samoa Joe. It just created more buzz," Dhesi said. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]
Ad

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Jinder Mahal could join AEW on one condition

Raj Dhesi recently expressed his desire to join All Elite Wrestling. After being released from WWE, Mahal has returned to the independent circuit and has been making appearances for various promotions. During his interview with TMZ, The Modern Day Maharaja stated that he is open to joining AEW but only under one condition.

youtube-cover

Mahal said he would only be willing to join the promotion if he was going to play an influential role. He doesn't just want to sign with the company and do next to nothing. Many former WWE stars do find themselves in AEW, and it remains to be seen whether Dhesi follows in their footsteps.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications