Jinder Mahal breaks silence on past controversy with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently broke his silence about a tweet shared by AEW President Tony Khan in 2024. The post was about Mahal's appearance on RAW, where he faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.Alluding to the title match, Tony Khan drew a comparison between All Elite Wrestling and WWE in his tweet. He called out fans' double standards after they questioned Hook's title opportunity against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite around the same time, but were seemingly silent about Jinder Mahal's match.Jinder Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, was asked about the matter during an interview with TMZ Sports. The Modern Day Maharaja said that he didn't take issue with Khan's tweet. He added that the post proved to be good for both promotions, as it created buzz regarding the surrounding his and Hook's title matches.&quot;It was good for me, it was good for WWE. It was good for my title match with Seth, and it was good for AEW, and good for Hook’s match with Samoa Joe. He was getting a title shot against Samoa Joe. It just created more buzz,&quot; Dhesi said. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]Jinder Mahal could join AEW on one conditionRaj Dhesi recently expressed his desire to join All Elite Wrestling. After being released from WWE, Mahal has returned to the independent circuit and has been making appearances for various promotions. During his interview with TMZ, The Modern Day Maharaja stated that he is open to joining AEW but only under one condition.Mahal said he would only be willing to join the promotion if he was going to play an influential role. He doesn't just want to sign with the company and do next to nothing. Many former WWE stars do find themselves in AEW, and it remains to be seen whether Dhesi follows in their footsteps.