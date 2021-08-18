Joey Janela claims new AEW signing is a "fraud"

Joey Janela recently voiced his take on AEW's newest signee, Fuego Del Sol, slamming the latter for being a "fraud."

Del Sol signed with AEW after losing against Miro in the first episode of Rampage. Though it was earlier announced that he would earn the contract only via a victory, the luchador was still offered the contract by his friend Sammy Guevara in an emotionally charged-up moment.

Taking to Twitter, Joey Janela stated that Fuego Del Sol was a fraud. Janela further took a shot at the young luchador by claiming that he didn't cry for real after signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

"Everyone @FuegoDelSol is a FRAUD! Probably stuffed the front of that mask with a cut up onion! What’s next playing possum for sympathy??? He is from Alabama, I guess you are what you eat! @AEW," tweeted Joey Janela.

Everyone @FuegoDelSol is a FRAUD! Probably stuffed the front of that mask with a cut up onion!



What’s next playing possum for sympathy???



He is from Alabama, I guess you are what you eat! @AEW — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 17, 2021

Fuego Del Sol has successfully established a connection with AEW's fanbase, thanks to his underdog character.

Now that he has inked a full-time deal with the promotion, fans can expect the new AEW signee to feature in prominent storylines.

Joey Janela recently turned heel in AEW

Joey Janela recently turned heel on the August 9th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The Bad Boy brutally attacked Sonny Kiss, much to the crowd's dismay, as their cheers turned into resounding boos in a matter of seconds.

I can’t believe this guy broke in @sammyguevara hotel room Lmfaoooo https://t.co/B98kMS6yya — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 17, 2021

It seems as though Fuego Del Sol and Joey Janela could soon kickstart a heated feud, which would further build Del Sol's connection with fans while also helping Janela solidify his heel turn.

Check out a recent episode of Top Story, where Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G and Kevin Kellam break down Tony Khan's revelation of two UFC Champions potentially showing up on AEW Dynamite:

Do you want to see Joey Janela and Fuego Del Sol feud in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry