"What the f*** did I spend my money on?" - Joey Janela looks back on AEW career as his contract is set to expire

As of this weekend, Joey Janela will be known as a former AEW star as his current contract expires.

Having been with the company since its inception in 2019, Janela announced earlier this year that his AEW contract expires at the end of April 2022. Unfortunately for fans of the "Bad Boy," he announced that he wouldn't be re-signing and would depart All Elite Wrestling.

Janela took to his Twitter account to post a humorous, yet wholesome message reflecting on his three-year stint in AEW. The "Bad Boy" stated that while he has a good idea of where most of his money went, he wouldn't have spent his AEW career any other way.

“Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the f*** did I spend my money on? I spent it on f****** lobster, lots and lots of f****** lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!!” said Joey Janela.

Janela's career seems to be in good hands as he prepares to leave AEW. He has become a featured star in the GCW promotion, which has grown in leaps and bounds in the past few years.

Joey Janela isn't the only AEW star leaving this month

Many of the original AEW stars that joined at the beginning of the company's journey were signed to three-year contracts. Since 2019, AEW has grown to a size a lot of people may not have expected at first, meaning some stars are getting left behind.

Along with Joey Janela, stars like Marko Stunt and Jack Evans have announced that they will not be re-signing with AEW and have decided to part ways with the company.

Who else do you think will leave AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande