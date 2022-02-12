Joey Janela makes a special request after AEW crosses 1 billion YouTube views

The AEW Twitter handle recently made a huge announcement. They announced that the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel had hit a total of 1 billion views on the website.

The AEW YouTube channel currently covers a wide range of content, including the shows Dark and Elevation. It also had other shows such as the 'Top 5 Moments of the Week,' 'the Road to' series, and many more segments.

To celebrate the milestone, AEW's resident Bad Boy, Joey Janela, took to Twitter to make a request to commemorate in contribution to the entire ordeal. Janela asked if he was going to get a plaque for all of the memorable moments he helped create so far in All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out Janela's tweet below :

Joey Janela is one of the originals in AEW

"Bad Boy" Joey Janela was one of the very first signings Tony Khan made when he started All Elite Wrestling. The idea that Janela is an AEW original had quite a bit of substance to it.

During his time at All Elite Wrestling, Janela has had some memorable moments, including that brilliant unsanctioned match against Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest in 2019.

Since then, Janela has had feuds with the likes of Jimmy Havoc and Shawn Spears but failed to beat either of them. He would then team up with Sonny Kiss, and the pair would have matches on Dark and Elevation.

Joey and Sonny would break up and start feuding, culminating in a No Disqualification match in which Janela would come out the victor.

Janela's last Dynamite appearance came on 28th May 2021 in a losing effort against the current world champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. Janela's contract expires at the end of April this year, and although he expects to be offered an extension, things are still uncertain.

What would you like Joey Janela to do next?

