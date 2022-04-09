AEW star comments on Tony Khan's anti-AEW bot accounts tweet

AEW star Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to jokingly comment on Tony Khan's tweet about anti-AEW bot accounts on social media.

The owner of AEW recently claimed that anti-AEW trolls on social media are getting boosted engagement through bot accounts as per an independent study.

He also implied that someone was funding these bot accounts. This sparked a lot of conversation in the wrestling community.

Joey Janela referenced the famous Vince McMahon's Attitude Era promo, where the owner of WWE revealed himself as the Higher Power, as he replied to Khan's tweet:

"IT’S ME TONY, IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!"

Joey Janela recently announced his lack of interest in re-signing with Tony Khan's company

In his conversation with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Joey Janela stated that his AEW contract ends on May 1st of this year. He also revealed that he would return to the independent circuit rather than accept a new deal.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY I’m wrestling 2-3 times a week for the next 2 months, crazy travels & top tier matches!



Back in shape, Back on top! I’m wrestling 2-3 times a week for the next 2 months, crazy travels & top tier matches! Back in shape, Back on top!

Since his debut in May 2019, Joey Janela has not seen much success with the AEW community. His last appearance in a major AEW show was in a match against Hangman Page in May 2021 at Daily's Place. Since then, "The Bad Boy" has primarily appeared in Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Considering his dwindling popularity among AEW audiences and his stance against re-signing with AEW, it seems unlikely that Janela will be staying with his current employer for long.

