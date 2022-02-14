Joey Janela sends heartfelt message to latest AEW signee

Joey Janela is one of AEW's original signees, having joined the company at its inception in 2019. Since then, Janela has had multiple title shots but mostly wrestled on Dark.

In light of AEW signing the 16-year-old Nick Wayne, the Bad Boy took to Twitter to send him a heartfelt message.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Jay Henry @jayhenry79 Nick Wayne vs Joey Janela may be the indie match of the year. This 16 year old kid is a wrestling prodigy, with this match alone, shows why he deserves to be signed by AEW at such a young age. He is the definition of a pillar you build around #DEFY #DEFY NOW Nick Wayne vs Joey Janela may be the indie match of the year. This 16 year old kid is a wrestling prodigy, with this match alone, shows why he deserves to be signed by AEW at such a young age. He is the definition of a pillar you build around #DEFY #DEFYNOW It was & one of my favorites of my 16 year career thus far. Became a whole new wrestler in the course of those 30 mins, & I have @nickwayne21 to credit in making me believe that I haven’t even come close to my peak yet! A rematch will happen but not anytime in the next few years twitter.com/jayhenry79/sta… It was & one of my favorites of my 16 year career thus far. Became a whole new wrestler in the course of those 30 mins, & I have @nickwayne21 to credit in making me believe that I haven’t even come close to my peak yet! A rematch will happen but not anytime in the next few years twitter.com/jayhenry79/sta…

For fans that might be unaware, Nick Wayne is the most recent star to receive an AEW contract. Wayne is a third generation wrestler and is only 16 years old. During the DEFY Year V event this Saturday, Wayne was offered a contract by former TNT Champion, Darby Allin. This makes Wayne the youngest star to sign with AEW.

Joey Janela's match against Wayne in 2021 was well received, as the Tweet he replied to reveals. Wayne may not appear on television yet as he is signed to an apprenticeship deal with the company. Janela's comments reveal that they could face each other once that training is over.

Joey Janela is unsure whether AEW will extend his contract but the star is hopeful

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Janela confirmed that his contract is expiring soon but that he's not in contact with AEW. Regardless, the star still believes his contract will be extended.

“I don’t know, I don’t even talk to them. I get a cheque but I don’t know what’s going on. I saw some rumors that said 4/30 my contract is up, April 30th. So I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I think it will,” Janela said on if his contract will be extended. “If it doesn’t, I look like a f**king id**t right now.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Fans of Joey Janela would definitely be heartbroken if the Bad Boy's contract doesn't get extended. The star was one of the first wrestlers signed so it would be quite the shake up.

