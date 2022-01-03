AEW star Joey Janela wrestles released WWE Tag Team Champion in his first match in five years

At the recent GCW Die 4 This show, AEW star Joey Janela defeated former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty. It was Scotty 2 Hotty's first wrestling match in almost six years.

The former Too Cool member was recently let-go by WWE after working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

The card also featured several top stars, including Homicide, Alex Colon, and The Briscoes. Jeff Jarrett also made an appearance, hitting EFFY with a guitar.

Recently, Janela hasn't been a regular on AEW Dynamite or Rampage. But the reigning WrestlePro Tag Team Champion has been at the top of his game on the independent circuit.

Over the past few weeks, Janela has faced the likes of Brian Cage, Dante Martin, and Cezar Bononi on the independent circuit. All of the mentioned names are associated with AEW, much like Janela.

At GCW Die 4 This, Homicide became the #1 contender for the GCW World Championship. Homicide will now face a returning Jon Moxley later in January, as per GCW.

Joey Janela has recently defeated some top names in AEW

Joey Janela's last match in AEW was on Dark when he defeated Sonny Kiss in a No Disqualification match.

In a previous episode of Dark: Elevation, Janela faced Crowbar beating him in singles action. The Bad Boy has compiled an impressive winning run on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation throughout 2021.

Janela's fans have made it clear that they want to see more of him in AEW Dynamite and Rampage. We'll have to wait and see what's in store for Janela in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Over at GCW, Joey Janela has established himself as a top name. At GCW The Aftermath in 2021, Janela faced Minoru Suzuki in a singles match, one that the NJPW veteran won.

Edited by Abhinav Singh