"(John) Cena @ One Night Stand Vibes" - Twitter compare CM Punk chants on AEW Dynamite to 16-time World Champion's iconic most hated in-ring moment

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to The Elite receiving a negative reaction in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. This was the first time the trio returned to Chicago after their controversy with Punk at the All Out pay-per-view.

While making their way to the ring, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks received loud boos from the audience. Reacting to the same on social media, fans suggested that CM Punk needed to make a return to AEW.

Whereas one Twitter user suggested that the boos were similar to John Cena at ECW One Night Stand. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claimed that the boos should've been a lot louder from the fans in Chicago

Karl Lindsay @KarlLindsay10 @SeanRossSapp If the elite win this crowds gonna riot I can sense it @SeanRossSapp If the elite win this crowds gonna riot I can sense it

iBeast @ibeastIess LOUD BOOS AND CM PUNKS CHANTS AT THE ELITE LMAOOOOOO THIS IS CINEMAAAAA LOUD BOOS AND CM PUNKS CHANTS AT THE ELITE LMAOOOOOO THIS IS CINEMAAAAA

Chief @AllEliteChief The Elite get boo’d in Punk country The Elite get boo’d in Punk country

Quite a smattering of CM Punk chants among that too.



#AEWDynamite Big amount of boos for The Elite in Chicago.Quite a smattering of CM Punk chants among that too. Big amount of boos for The Elite in Chicago.Quite a smattering of CM Punk chants among that too.#AEWDynamite

Melissa @melissax1125 The Elite boos where as loud as I expected The Elite boos where as loud as I expected 💀

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral @JDfromNY206 They'd be crazy not to bring Punk back after this reaction. @JDfromNY206 They'd be crazy not to bring Punk back after this reaction.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @JDfromNY206 Overrated and boring. I like Kenny tho. Bucks are a major yawn 🥱 fest @JDfromNY206 Overrated and boring. I like Kenny tho. Bucks are a major yawn 🥱 fest

Jeremy @TheJeremy1P1 #AEWDynamite The Elite being boo’ed out the building in Chicago CM Punk is perfered over the elite @CMPunk The Elite being boo’ed out the building in Chicago CM Punk is perfered over the elite @CMPunk #AEWDynamite

The Elite made their return to AEW at the Full Gear pay-per-view as they unsuccessfully challenged Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. Meanwhile, CM Punk has still been absent from the promotion since the incident.

Shortly after Omega and The Young Bucks' return match, Tony Khan confirmed that the two trios would face each other in a Best of Seven Series. On this week's episode of Dynamite, PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta went 2-0 up in the series against The Elite, beating them for the second time. The two teams will also collide on next week's show.

Do you think The Elite could regain the AEW World Trios Championships? Sound off in the comment section below.

