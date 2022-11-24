Create

"(John) Cena @ One Night Stand Vibes" - Twitter compare CM Punk chants on AEW Dynamite to 16-time World Champion's iconic most hated in-ring moment

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 24, 2022 08:35 AM IST
The boos against The Elite were loud in Chicago
The boos against The Elite were loud in Chicago

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to The Elite receiving a negative reaction in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. This was the first time the trio returned to Chicago after their controversy with Punk at the All Out pay-per-view.

While making their way to the ring, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks received loud boos from the audience. Reacting to the same on social media, fans suggested that CM Punk needed to make a return to AEW.

Whereas one Twitter user suggested that the boos were similar to John Cena at ECW One Night Stand. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claimed that the boos should've been a lot louder from the fans in Chicago

Check out the Twitter reactions:

@JDfromNY206 Cena @ One Night Stand Vibes?
@DrainBamager Punk is definitely coming back.
@JDfromNY206 We need cm punk back
@SeanRossSapp If the elite win this crowds gonna riot I can sense it
LOUD BOOS AND CM PUNKS CHANTS AT THE ELITE LMAOOOOOO THIS IS CINEMAAAAA
The Elite get boo’d in Punk country
Big amount of boos for The Elite in Chicago.Quite a smattering of CM Punk chants among that too.#AEWDynamite
@Fightful Shouldve been louder
The Elite boos where as loud as I expected 💀
@JDfromNY206 They'd be crazy not to bring Punk back after this reaction.
@JDfromNY206 Overrated and boring. I like Kenny tho. Bucks are a major yawn 🥱 fest
The Elite being boo’ed out the building in Chicago CM Punk is perfered over the elite @CMPunk #AEWDynamite

The Elite made their return to AEW at the Full Gear pay-per-view as they unsuccessfully challenged Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. Meanwhile, CM Punk has still been absent from the promotion since the incident.

Shortly after Omega and The Young Bucks' return match, Tony Khan confirmed that the two trios would face each other in a Best of Seven Series. On this week's episode of Dynamite, PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta went 2-0 up in the series against The Elite, beating them for the second time. The two teams will also collide on next week's show.

Do you think The Elite could regain the AEW World Trios Championships? Sound off in the comment section below.

