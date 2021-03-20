"They made a wise investment" - John Cena Sr. gives his honest opinion on new AEW signing

WWE legend and former world champion Paul Wight signed with AEW earlier this year. He signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling after his contract with WWE expired.

Paul Wight is currently doing commentary on AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. He will also be competing inside the ring in the future. Wight has spoken about his excitement at signing with AEW in interviews since.

John Cena Sr. opened up about Paul Wight signing with AEW on the latest episode of Boston MWF's Wrestling Insiders. Cena Sr. was asked by host Dan Mirade whether he felt the money AEW had invested in signing Wight to a multi-year deal was well spent. John Cena Sr. replied that he felt that it was a great signing for AEW and explained why:

"Yes, and I say that for a couple of reasons. You're buying 22 years of wrestling experience. Look what you're getting and look at the role he's going to play. It's not all in-ring. I think he's got the best of both worlds here. I think that they made a wise investment because you can't buy what he's going to contribute. So I say yes. I think AEW made a good decision there."

John Cena Sr. on if WWE should have offered a big contract to Paul Wight

John Cena Sr. was also asked by Dan Mirade whether he thought WWE should have offered The Big Show a lucrative contract to re-sign him. Cena Sr. felt that WWE did the right thing and went on to explain why:

"My answer is no. I have to agree to what you're alluding to. I think that when a man reaches that age, 49-50, that's when you begin to look at where's the dollar value. How many times can you use the Big Show in a surprise match. It's almmost like Lesnar, bringing him for five or six matches at a time. How much can you do and then what is the value? I guess that's the word and apparently there wasn't enough value to put a**es in seats."

Paul Wight made his commentary debut on the first edition of AEW Dark Elevation earlier this week.

