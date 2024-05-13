John Morrison discusses AEW future; teases potential dream matches

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison (aka Johnny TV) shed light on his future in AEW. John also discussed his wrestling rom-com show and the dream matches he wants to wrestle.

John Morrison has been a veteran in the pro wrestling industry, whose career spanned over two decades. Morrison is best known for his time in the WWE, where he won the Tag Team and Intercontinental Titles multiple times. He also had a second run in promotion back in 2020 until his release in 2021.

Moreover, Morrison made his AEW debut back in 2022 and still performs there under the name 'Johnny TV.' In a recent interview with McKenzie Mitchell, the 44-year-old star opened up on what the future holds for him and his wrestling rom-com show with his wife, Taya Valkyrie:

"Right now I'm in a very good spot because I met AEW with my favorite human, Taya Valkyrie and we're working on our show, 'Johnny Loves Taya,' which is the first-ever scripted pro wrestling rom-com. And I am very optimistic about where both of us are gonna end up at AEW and there's so much potential, so many opponents that I haven't wrestled and opponents that I have wrestled and really enjoying working with there. Same goes for her, that I believe the future holds good things." [From 29:34 to 30:18]

Check out the video below:

John Morrison wrestled a major match in AEW recently

Ever since his AEW debut in 2022, John Morrison (aka Johnny TV) has had an underwhelming run until now. Lately, Johnny has been suffering a lot of losses as well. On the most recent episode of Rampage, Johnny TV squared off against PAC (fka Neville) and failed to put him away.

After another loss, Johnny TV's AEW run continues to be directionless. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE Intercontinental champion.

