John Silver and his tag-team partner Alex Reynolds made their AEW debut in October 2019, on an episode of Dynamite. They went on to sign their AEW contracts in July 2020.

John Silver was a guest on a recent episode of Shot of Brandi on YouTube. During his appearance on Brandi Rhodes' show, John Silver shared a backstage story from AEW which ended in him almost crying. Silver said that he accidentally threw a packet of mustard which hit Tony Khan and thought that might be it for his AEW career.

John Silver thought he would be fired from AEW

John Silver spoke about how a number of AEW stars were hanging out with Tony Khan after a Jacksonville Jaguars game. Silver then revealed that Chuck Taylor was drunk and throwing mustard packets at him. He decided to throw packets back at Chuck Taylor who ducked and a mustard packet ended up hitting Tony Khan in the face. Silver said he thought his AEW career may have been over and revealed that he almost started crying:

After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was drunk, of course. He has a level when he’s ‘fun Chuck Taylor’ and then he gets ‘really annoying Chuck Taylor.’ So, he’s taking mustard packets and pegging me with them. Of course, I’m like, ‘screw this guy,’ I start launching them back at Chuck, and then he ducks. I hit Tony [Khan] in the face with the mustard packet. Once that happened, I’m like, ‘Alright guys, nice knowing you, I’m done here. It was a good run.’ He actually wasn’t that angry. I almost started crying. H/T: 411 Mania

John Silver and Alex Reynolds were in the main-event of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night as a part of the 4-way tag team match to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Tag-Team titles. The match saw a scary moment when Alex Reynolds was briefly knocked out cold. However, according to reports, he recovered and was able to leave the arena on his own two feet.