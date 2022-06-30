"It had to be said" - AEW star doubles down on comments regarding MJF

AEW star John Silver has doubled down on recent comments he made regarding MJF. In a statement about the controversial star, Silver questioned Friedman's allegiance to his hometown of Long Island, New York.

If Jerry "The King" Lawler was on the AEW announce team, he would likely call Long Island "Bizzaro World". This is because it seems like it's the only place on earth that would greet Maxwell Jacob Friedman with a hero's welcome.

However, John Silver, a fellow Long Islander, recently claimed that the Salt of the Earth didn't know what a Sicilian Slice was. The comment was meant to be disparaging towards Friedman as Sicilian Slices are popular in his hometown. The Dark Order member recently doubled down on his comments on Twitter.

''I didn't mean to cancel MJF but it had to be said," tweeted Silver.

Friedman has been absent from social media since before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, so he has not yet responded to the comments made by the Dark Order Member. But if what Silver is claiming is true, then how much of a Long Islander can Maxwell Jacob Friedman truly be?

MJF hasn't been seen or heard from since his infamous promo on Dynamite

After no-showing a meet-and-greet event over Double or Nothing weekend, many fans believed that Friedman and AEW had reached breaking point. The relationship between the star and the company has grown increasingly hostile over recent months.

The actual boiling point came a few days later on the June 1st edition of Dynamite, when Friedman cut a scathing promo at the expense of Tony Khan, AEW and the fans in attendance.

Since the promo in Los Angeles, Friedman has not been seen or mentioned on AEW TV, leaving fans to speculate on what the future holds for the "Salt of the Earth."

Is this whole thing a work? Or is it a shoot? By the looks of it, fans will have to be patient and stay tuned to AEW programming in order to find out.

