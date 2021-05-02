"I didn’t even think about it"- John Silver on who could lead the Dark Order

The Dark Order is one of the top factions on AEW. The group, which consists of a number of members, has become extremely popular over the past year. It gained notice under the leadership of Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper). However, the unfortunate passing of Lee has left the Dark Order without a leader.

Appearing on The Angle Podcast, John Silver discussed the Dark Order's current situation. The faction currently does not have a leader, and Silver claims he hasn't really thought about it either.

In fact, John Silver claims that he does not want to see a new leader in The Dark Order. He stated that their can only be one person who is the Exalted One, and that is Brodie Lee. However, he is open to adding new members to the faction, including Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Rowan).

That being said, he understands that the decision doesn't lie with him, and he will be fine with whatever Tony Khan chooses to do. Silver said:

"I didn’t even think about it. It’s possible they put Erick Redbeard with us. Whatever Tony wants to do with this I’m okay with. I just didn’t really want anyone to be the next Exalted One. All that I wanted was for no one to replace him. If they did have Erick Redbeard come in, he’d just be a Dark Order member. I wouldn’t want him to be the leader."

It will be interesting to see how AEW and Tony Khan choose to proceed with the Dark Order.

Who could possibly take over the leadership of the Dark Order?

The Dark Order is a great faction, and it is true no one can replace Brodie Lee as the Exalted One. However, it would be great to see a new leader established for the purpose of storylines.

There are plenty of people who could takeover the Dark Order. As John Silver suggested, Erick Redbeard could be considered as an option. The Order has also been associated with Adam "Hangman" Page for some time now.

However, if there is one candidate who would be perfect, it is none other than Brodie Lee's son, Brodie Lee Jr. a.k.a. -1.

-1 Brodie Lee Jr & @realmarkostunt finally meet.

FACE TO FACE!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/l6s91UI7e3 pic.twitter.com/xTrf1PMjoY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021

