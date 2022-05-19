Popular AEW star pokes fun at MJF after Dynamite segment with Wardlow

John Silver has poked fun at MJF following his segment with Wardlow on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem sought to earn his grudge match at AEW Double or Nothing, taking ten lashes, much like Cody did before in his feud with MJF. However, unlike Rhodes, The Wardog stood there and received the lashes without a flinch.

This nonchalant attitude enraged his rival, prompting a savage attack from MJF and Shawn Spears. During their assault, it became apparent to those watching at home that there was some form of spray tan on MJF, as his hands glowed an orange hue. The Dark Order's John Silver even took to Twitter to comment:

Silver himself had no play in this week's Dynamite, but it was confirmed by stablemates Evil Uno and Pres10 Vance that they would team with Fuego Del Sol against the House of Black on AEW Rampage.

Wardlow now has one more condition to fulfill before challenging MJF at AEW Double or Nothing

The lashing came as one of the conditions laid down by MJF for Wardlow to get his match against him.

Friedman confirmed in their contract signing that he would take his belt and swipe it across his former bodyguard's back ten times, as was the case this week on Dynamite. The second condition confirmed that the two would share the ring once more, as MJF referees a cage match between Shawn Spears and the Wardog next week.

Wardlow and Spears had worked together in the Pinnacle before Mr. Mayhem made it clear he wanted no part of MJF's stable. The partners have since turned into enemies and the pair will square off soon.

Once Wardlow has met all conditions, he will face MJF for the opportunity to break away from his employment. However, it has been revealed that a loss will effectively spell the end of his AEW career, as he would not be permitted to sign a new deal with the promotion.

