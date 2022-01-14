AEW Superstar responds to rumors that Bray Wyatt is set to reprise Brodie Lee's role in The Dark Order

John Silver wants the "Bray Wyatt will lead The Dark Order" discussion to end once and for all.
Dark Order member John Silver was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker to discuss all things AEW. When asked about the non-stop speculation that released WWE Superstars like Wyatt would be joining the company to lead The Dark Order, Silver shut this speculation down.
"I hate that so much. We get tweets like that all the time," John Silver said. "For a while, it was like anyone that got released from WWE was going to be the next leader, so I would just make tweets like, 'Oh, I guess Adam Cole’s the next leader of the Dark Order!' Anyone that doesn’t make sense. 'Oh, it’s going to be Bray [Wyatt] right?' No, it’s not."
When will Bray Wyatt return to professional wrestling?
Bray Wyatt's WWE non-compete clause expired at the end of October, and his fans were certainly expecting to have seen him pop up in another company's ring by now.
But Wyatt has remained surprisingly quiet for the most part over the last couple of months as it has been reported that he's currently working on a horror movie. Until Wyatt finally appears somewhere, speculation will continue to run rampant.
The former Universal Champion keeps his life relatively private, so if he wants to keep his return to professional wrestling a secret, he'll most likely be able to.
Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.
