Taya Valkyrie sends heartfelt message to her husband Johnny Elite after his AEW debut

IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie delivered a heartfelt message to her husband, Johnny Elite (fka John Morrisson), after his AEW debut earlier on Dynamite.

Valkyrie and Elite were a couple for two years before getting married on June 1, 2018. They wrestled together on IMPACT and Lucha Underground. The Perfect Woman won major titles such as AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Earlier on Dynamite, Johnny was revealed as the mystery Joker opponent in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinals against Samoa Joe. The former WWE star received a thunderous ovation upon arrival.

Valkyrie was very proud on Twitter over his husband's performance. She didn't mind the result, proclaiming Johnny the best wrestler ever:

"I am so proud of my husband!! @AEW no matter the outcome, you’re the best in the world @TheRealMorrison," Valkyrie tweeted.

In the end, Elite tried to hit his patented Starship Pain, but Joe quickly got out of the way. The Samoan Submission Machine responded by nailing the Muscle Buster for the win to advance to the semifinals next week.

Other AEW stars also advanced in the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation tournament

Aside from Samoa Joe vs. Johnny Elite, Kyle O'Reilly and Rey Fenix also squared off in another quarterfinal round bout. O'Reilly beat Fenix by applying the Armbar submission. He'll face Joe in the semifinal round.

The winner of that semifinal action will face Adam Cole in the finals at Double or Nothing 2022. Cole earned a spot after handing Jeff Hardy his first AEW loss.

On the women's side, Britt Baker faced a Joker as well, in the form of Maki Itoh. Baker made Itoh tap out with her signature Lockjaw. The Doctor will face Toni Storm, while Ruby Soho will meet the winner of the Kris Statlander-Red Velvet bout this Friday on Rampage in their respective semifinal matches.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is getting intense as the final approaches. Fans will have to wait and see which AEW stars qualify for the final round on May 29.

