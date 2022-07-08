Jon Moxley announced for major non-AEW match against former tag team champion

The Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley apparently has another tough fight ahead of him.

Jon Moxley recently defended his title against the House of Black member Brody King. Although he was at a definitive size disadvantage, the Purveyor of Violence was able to eventually prevail, knocking out his bigger opponent with a strong sleeper hold choke.

The Blackpool Combat Club member apparently has no time to rest as he is slated to compete in a match against El Desperado later this month, on July 30th at Fairgrounds, Nashville TN. NJPW's Twitter handle announced the fight just hours ago.

El Desperado appeared on AEW in the weeks leading up to the Forbidden Door. Even during his brief segments, he allied himself with Chris Jericho against Moxley.

Furthermore, the former tag team champion also teamed up with Yoshinobu Kanemaru to face Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in a buy-in match at Forbidden Door.

While Moxley's upcoming match with El Desperado is outside of AEW programming, the Interim World Champion will bring the same ferocity to the ring as he always does. It remains to be seen who wins the fight.

Fans are expecting a spectacular match featuring Jon Moxley on July 30th

If the fan comments are any indication, the upcoming match between Moxley and El Desperado will be a massive spectacle.

The announcement of the match garnered a large number of reactions from the pro-wrestling community, of which a majority seemed excited.

A number of fans were also surprised to see Moxley participating in so many matches in quick succession.

While the AEW Interim World Champion has had a busy schedule recently, his fight with the NJPW star is expected to be another brain-buster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the fight unfolds on July 30th.

