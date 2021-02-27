Jon Moxley beats KENTA to retain the IWGP United States Championship

Jon Moxley has retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against KENTA. The highly awaited singles match between the two arch-rivals finally went down on NJPW Strong.

For months, NJPW has been building up the feud between Moxley and KENTA. The promotion even allowed KENTA to show up on AEW and compete in a tag team match featuring Kenny Omega, Lance Archer, and Moxley.

On NJPW Strong, Jon Moxley and KENTA took each other to the limit in a short but intense 15-minute match. KENTA came close to winning the IWGP US title when he hit Moxley with the belt and put him through a table.

Being the resilient champion he is, Jon Moxley was quick to turn the tables in his favor, though, and hit The Death Rider for the victory. After his triumphant win, Moxley showed a sign of respect towards his opponent, as KENTA now lives to fight another day.

The Bullet Club member is now likely to go back to Japan and focus on another feud. That's unless he decides to stick around in the US for a while and keep competing on NJPW Strong. He may even show up in AEW again, for that matter.

I really enjoyed last few months

I just get back up again because my soul is still HERE



THANK YOU and GOOD BYE

my DEAR briefcase pic.twitter.com/tMMYDzUGZb — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) February 27, 2021

What's next for Jon Moxley in NJPW?

With his win over KENTA on NJPW Strong, it is all-but-confirmed that Jon Moxley isn't going away from the promotion yet. With the IWGP US Championship still in his possession, Moxley is likely to defend his title against some of the top dogs in NJPW.

While New Japan hasn't hinted towards Moxley's next opponent, there are still a couple of options that could challenge The Death Rider next. KENTA's fellow BC stablemate Jay White already has a win over Moxley from the G1 Climax and could step up to the reigning IWGP US Champion.

Meanwhile, Moxley's long-term rival Juice Robinson, who was set to challenge for KENTA's briefcase at Wrestle Kingdom 15, could be another option. NJPW could also promote new challengers for Moxley's belt from NJPW Strong, such as Tom Lawlor, Brody King, or even ACH.