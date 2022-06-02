Jon Moxley beats rising AEW star in Dynamite main event ; Blood and Guts date announced

Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley clashed in the main event on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. We also found out the date for the return of Blood and Guts.

William Regal and Chris Jericho joined commentary for the main event as Garcia and Moxley started off with a collar and elbow tie-up. The two hit each other with heavy-handed chops and the former AEW World Champion hit a snapmare.

The current PWG World Champion then took control of the bout with headbutts and punches. He rammed Moxley out of the ring and drove him into the steel steps. He trapped his leg between the ring post and the steps and then dropkicked the steel structure into his leg.

Garcia then hit Moxley with a superplex and then hit the Saito Suplex but the latter still kicked out. The two then traded submissions and fought their way out into the ring and into the timekeeper's area.

Jericho then interfered to cause a distraction but he was neutralized by Eddie Kingston. In the midst of all of this, Moxley hit Garcia with a Pradigam Shift to win the encounter.

After the match, he got on the mic and declared that he would join The Mad King for Blood and Guts. The event was announced to take place on the 29th June 2022 edition of Dynamite.

