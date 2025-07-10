Jon Moxley breaks character ahead of AEW All In to praise former World Champion

A former AEW World Champion recently received massive praise from Jon Moxley ahead of All In this weekend. Moxley seemingly broke his on-screen character while talking about the talent.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title against the former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at All In 2025. The Purveyor of Violence and Page have been on a warpath before their showdown. Page is hellbent on ending the reign of terror of The Death Riders.

With All In: Texas right around the corner, Jon Moxley surprisingly praised Adam Page in an interview with Justin Barrasso. He broke character and acknowledged Page as the first homegrown top AEW star.

“He’s the first homegrown top guy in AEW. He has everything you’d want in a professional wrestler. The athleticism, intelligence, instinct, skill (...) name all the qualities you’d want as a pro wrestler, he’s got them. The Millennial Cowboy, the Emo Cowboy, that vulnerability, it’s what endeared himself [sic] to so much of the audience in wrestling. Those people will support you to the end of the earth. Now they’re asking more of him. Now he has to live up to that." [H/T: Undisputed]

Jon Moxley believes the top AEW star could suffer a painful fall

Jon Moxley also declared that top AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page was close to reaching the mountaintop at All In. The Purveyor of Violence predicted that it would be a deadly fall for Page if he couldn't win the World Title this weekend.

"The walls are closing in on Hangman Page. He’s about to reach the summit of a mountain, a personal mountain, he’s been climbing for the last two or three years. He created this out of his own emotional baggage, his own f**k-ups, and I couldn’t even explain the rest, you’d have to ask him. But he’s clearly been searching for something for a long time, and it would be a very long, very painful fall if it doesn’t happen for him,” Moxley said in the interview with Justin Barrasso. [H/T: Undisputed]

It remains to be seen who leaves Texas as the AEW World Champion this weekend.

