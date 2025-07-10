  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Jon Moxley breaks character ahead of AEW All In to praise former World Champion

Jon Moxley breaks character ahead of AEW All In to praise former World Champion

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jul 10, 2025 13:07 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley on AEW TV (Image source: AEW on X)

A former AEW World Champion recently received massive praise from Jon Moxley ahead of All In this weekend. Moxley seemingly broke his on-screen character while talking about the talent.

Ad

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title against the former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at All In 2025. The Purveyor of Violence and Page have been on a warpath before their showdown. Page is hellbent on ending the reign of terror of The Death Riders.

With All In: Texas right around the corner, Jon Moxley surprisingly praised Adam Page in an interview with Justin Barrasso. He broke character and acknowledged Page as the first homegrown top AEW star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He’s the first homegrown top guy in AEW. He has everything you’d want in a professional wrestler. The athleticism, intelligence, instinct, skill (...) name all the qualities you’d want as a pro wrestler, he’s got them. The Millennial Cowboy, the Emo Cowboy, that vulnerability, it’s what endeared himself [sic] to so much of the audience in wrestling. Those people will support you to the end of the earth. Now they’re asking more of him. Now he has to live up to that." [H/T: Undisputed]
Ad

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Ad

Jon Moxley believes the top AEW star could suffer a painful fall

Jon Moxley also declared that top AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page was close to reaching the mountaintop at All In. The Purveyor of Violence predicted that it would be a deadly fall for Page if he couldn't win the World Title this weekend.

"The walls are closing in on Hangman Page. He’s about to reach the summit of a mountain, a personal mountain, he’s been climbing for the last two or three years. He created this out of his own emotional baggage, his own f**k-ups, and I couldn’t even explain the rest, you’d have to ask him. But he’s clearly been searching for something for a long time, and it would be a very long, very painful fall if it doesn’t happen for him,” Moxley said in the interview with Justin Barrasso. [H/T: Undisputed]
Ad

It remains to be seen who leaves Texas as the AEW World Champion this weekend.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications