Jon Moxley brutally destroys 39-year-old top AEW star during Dynamite

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has put himself once more in a precarious position. For the second time this year, he has dived head-first into a confrontation with Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Tonight, he put his title on the line against the BCC's Claudio Castagnoli, who wanted redemption following what happened to their comrade Bryan Danielson last week.

However, the AEW International Champion once more used his elusiveness to sneak in a roll-up pin to win. He gave it his all to put away the Swiss star, and it was appreciated by the fans.

But his celebrations were short-lived, as out came Jon Moxley, who walked out to stand with his comrade. Surprisingly, similar to Battle of the Belts VIII almost two weeks ago, Cassidy ignited a confrontation with Mox, as he ran straight into the ring, and attempted to hit him with an Orange Punch.

The former AEW World Champion countered this and launched an attack on OC, and left him lying in the middle of the ring.

This could confirm that Jon Moxley might once more challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, and go after the title he did not convincingly lose.

