Jon Moxley busted open on AEW Dynamite, beats legend in rematch after nearly 4 years

In an electrifying rematch that had fans on the edges of their seats, Jon Moxley emerged victorious over the legendary Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Dynamite. It had been nearly four years since these two stars last clashed.

Right from the opening bell, Jon Moxley and his opponent, Ishii, showcased their resilience and determination. The arena reverberated with the sound of chops and forearms as they went toe-to-toe, both refusing to back down.

Moxley exhibited his unrelenting aggression, stomping on Ishii's head and sending him crashing to the outside. In addition to the brutality on display, Eddie Kingston's interference added an element of unpredictability to the match.

In a climactic moment, Moxley executed his signature move, the Death Rider, to secure the pinfall victory. The crowd erupted with applause and admiration for both Moxley and Ishii's incredible performance.

This match held significance, as it marked the first encounter between Moxley and Ishii in nearly four years. Their previous meeting took place during the 2019 NJPW G1 tournament, where Moxley emerged triumphant.

The backstage aftermath of Jon Moxley's victory hints at brewing conflicts and challenges within his alliances. Tensions rose as Renee Paquette confronted the BCC, and Eddie Kingston expressed disapproval in associating with Claudio Castagnoli. The stage is set for potential turmoil in Moxley's world.

