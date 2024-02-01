Jon Moxley chokes out former WWE Champion in a first-time-ever AEW match

Jon Moxley has just given a former WWE Champion his third straight singles loss to start the year tonight on Dynamite, after winning via submission. This would be Jeff Hardy.

This was the first-ever singles match between the two, but they've had the chance to share the ring on multiple occasions during their time in WWE. Hardy was coming off a loss to Swerve Strickland last week on Dynamite despite putting up a good fight.

Mox, on the other hand, was making his Dynamite return tonight after more than a month. He was last seen during the Continental Classic Gold League Finals.

The Charismatic Enigma had a good showing once more, as he put in a lot of offense, and the match did not seem one-sided. However, Jon Moxley could not be put away, and he turned the tables on Hardy. He clinched in a rear-naked choke and put him to sleep, getting the submission victory.

Previously, Jeff had expressed his dismay about only being booked on Rampage. But he has not been successful in his recent campaigns after getting the chance to appear on Dynamite so far.

Do you think Hardy could take all these losses personally? Let us know in the comments section below.

