Jon Moxley chokes out promising star to retain his title on AEW Collision

Current AEW International Champion Jon Moxley has been following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Orange Cassidy, as he just had his second successful title defense this week alone.

Following his title defense against AR Fox on Dynamite earlier this week, Jon Moxley opened tonight's episode of Collision. Jon put his title on the line, against Action Andretti, who had answered an open challenge prior to the show.

The match surprisingly was a well-fought one, going as long as 15 minutes. Mox was pushed to his limit, as Andretti was relentless, launching several onslaughts, but all simply ended up as near falls.

It has been roughly a week since he dethroned Orange Cassidy for the title. The Blackpool Combat Club member proved he was a fighting champion, willing to put his title on the line for the second time, this week alone.

It's still unknown if Orange Cassidy will come after the title he lost once more, or if it would be time for Moxley to have a feud with another star on the roster.

With Moxley seemingly starting out to be a workhorse, with regard to the AEW International Championship, we could see many more open challenges moving forward.

