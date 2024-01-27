Jon Moxley chokes out rising star on AEW Rampage return, gets attacked

On the latest episode of Rampage, Jon Moxley was attacked by an AEW star. The star who attacked the former world champion was Shane Taylor.

The January 26 episode of AEW Rampage is taped from Enmarket Arena, Savannah.

In the first bout of the night, Jon Moxley faced rising star Lee Moriarty in a great match. Unlike other Moxley matches, this match was different as he took a lot of offense during the bout.

Despite Moriarty's best efforts, he couldn't defeat the former AEW World Champion. Jon picked up the victory after he choked him through his submission hold.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Shane Taylor made his way to the ring to check on his friend, Moriatry. However, when the 29-year-old star was about to shake hands with the former WWE Superstar, Taylor took out Moxley.

The reason for the attack could be Shane Taylor's loss to Moxley at last week's Collision.

This was Moxley's first match on Rampage after nearly five months. His last appearance on Rampage took place on August 3, 2023.

Also, Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty on the January 27 edition of Collision.

How do you think Moxley would respond to Shane Taylor's recent attack? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.