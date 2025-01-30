Jon Moxley claims "anybody" can join his team, teases second female member: "You better show up every single day"

After betraying Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley turned the Blackpool Combat Club into the Death Riders faction. He recruited Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC into his ruthless team.

Fans have been speculating about who might be the next star to join his faction, given that the company is heading towards an ultimate war.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on Close-Up, The One True King discussed the eligibility criteria to join his faction. He also teased the potential of hiring Renee, who would serve as a second female member.

Jon Moxley stated that anybody could be on his team, provided they were willing to leave their ego at the door and be ready to serve him and his ideologies.

He said, "Anybody can be on my team. Claudio is on my team. You can be on my team. You [points at the camera] can be on my team. Anybody can be on our team. But you better show up every single day, ready to give everything you have. You better be at 100%. You better drop f**king ego at the door, and if you can't do that, pack your bags and get out." [From 13:12 - 13:36]

Yuta, Shafir, PAC, and Claudio have time and again shown their true devotion to Moxley. That's why they're a part of his team.

Jon Moxley claims that he's transforming AEW into a better place

Speaking to Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley also expressed that he felt AEW never reached its full potential in the industry. Therefore, he's taken up the responsibility of rebuilding the company.

"This place was to be about doing things the way they're supposed to be done. Giving this job, this profession, the respect it deserves. It's not a f**king party, alright? This is not what I was sold on. We're gonna build something new. That's what we're doing. We're watering the seed. We're growing something with strong roots and a strong base that's gonna stand firm and strong against any storm," he stated. [From 12:35 - 13:11]

The Purveyor of Violence has clearly stated that he would destroy anyone and everyone who would dare to stand in his way. He's already buried many stars, like Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, Komander, and more.

