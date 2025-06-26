Jon Moxley claims top AEW star could lose his job after All In 2025

Jon Moxley has claimed a top AEW star could lose his job after All In 2025. If this indeed happens, it will cause a massive change in the AEW locker room.

The former WWE star has been the AEW World Champion for a very long time, and he will be putting that title on the line against Hangman Adam Page at All In. That is because Page won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Will Ospreay.

Tonight, Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo on Dynamite where he spoke at length about his upcoming match against Hangman at All In. It was then that he said that after Mox defeated him, Page would be out of a job and suggested he start looking for one.

“You gotta start looking for a new job," the former WWE star said:

This rivalry is building to be a great one, and there is a real sense that genuine hatred exists between the two. Jon Moxley said that he wants to destroy AEW, while Page has said that he wants to save the company from him.

It will be interesting to see how their paths move forward once the main event at AEW All In Texas is over.

